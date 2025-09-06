Trump's Deck of Power: How He's Weaponised the White House

In a high-stakes political game, President Donald Trump continues to showcase his acumen for leverage, likening his strategy to holding all the cards in a game of poker against national and international opponents.

Through a calculated approach, Trump accumulated presidential power, using it against perceived adversaries like universities and media firms. He received support from his base, which saw his actions as a necessary step in a culture war.

Detractors argue that his methods amount to weaponising the government. Despite criticism, Trump's bold manoeuvres define his legacy, marking a shift in how executive power is wielded in pursuit of personal and political agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)