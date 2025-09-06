Trump's Deck of Power: How He's Weaponised the White House
Former President Donald Trump has employed a poker analogy to express his accumulation of power and influence. Through executive orders, reshuffling personnel, and leveraging government authority, Trump has asserted control, using such power to influence universities, media, and other institutions. Many of his supporters applaud these tactics.
In a high-stakes political game, President Donald Trump continues to showcase his acumen for leverage, likening his strategy to holding all the cards in a game of poker against national and international opponents.
Through a calculated approach, Trump accumulated presidential power, using it against perceived adversaries like universities and media firms. He received support from his base, which saw his actions as a necessary step in a culture war.
Detractors argue that his methods amount to weaponising the government. Despite criticism, Trump's bold manoeuvres define his legacy, marking a shift in how executive power is wielded in pursuit of personal and political agendas.
