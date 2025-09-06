Rajasthan Congress Stirs Movement Against Alleged Election Malpractices

The Rajasthan Congress is spearheading a statewide initiative from September 15 to October 15, aiming to gather signatures in a campaign against alleged 'vote theft,' according to a party representative.

Swarnim Chaturvedi, General Secretary and Media In-Charge of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, accused the Election Commission of neglecting its duty to ensure transparent elections, instead undermining the public's democratic rights.

The campaign will see Congress committees at various levels engaging with communities to gather signatures against the alleged electoral irregularities. State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra has instructed district leaders to promptly organize meetings in preparation. This initiative is part of the national 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' campaign led by Rahul Gandhi, intended to defend democracy against perceived institutional threats from the BJP. Both the Election Commission and BJP have fervently denied these charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)