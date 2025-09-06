Left Menu

Clashes Erupt as Protests Defy Ban on Palestine Action Outside UK Parliament

Protests defied a government ban on Palestine Action in London, resulting in multiple arrests, including a returning blind wheelchair-user. Activists are challenging the ban in court, arguing their cause for Palestine is peaceful, contrary to government claims of terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:58 IST
Clashes Erupt as Protests Defy Ban on Palestine Action Outside UK Parliament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside UK Parliament on Saturday to defy the government's ban on the group Palestine Action, which has been designated as a terrorist organization.

Despite the legal threats, demonstrators voiced their opposition to the ban with signs reading "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action," while police made several arrests amidst calls for justice. The ongoing tension has resulted in more than 700 people being arrested previously, with 138 facing charges under the Terrorism Act.

Among those arrested was Mike Higgins, 62, a blind wheelchair-user who has previously faced arrest under the same act. "Of course I'll keep coming back. What choice do I have?" he remarked, highlighting the protesters' determination. Meanwhile, Palestine Action is taking legal steps to challenge the ban, asserting its status as a peaceful protest organizer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Crisis: A Call for Central Support Amidst Devastation

Punjab's Crisis: A Call for Central Support Amidst Devastation

 India
2
Explosive Tragedy Strikes Cricket Match in Pakistan

Explosive Tragedy Strikes Cricket Match in Pakistan

 Pakistan
3
Outcry Over Custodial Torture: Kerala's Police Controversy Deepens

Outcry Over Custodial Torture: Kerala's Police Controversy Deepens

 India
4
England Sticks with Duckett Despite Slump; Struggles in ODIs Continue

England Sticks with Duckett Despite Slump; Struggles in ODIs Continue

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025