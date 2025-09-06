Clashes Erupt as Protests Defy Ban on Palestine Action Outside UK Parliament

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside UK Parliament on Saturday to defy the government's ban on the group Palestine Action, which has been designated as a terrorist organization.

Despite the legal threats, demonstrators voiced their opposition to the ban with signs reading "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action," while police made several arrests amidst calls for justice. The ongoing tension has resulted in more than 700 people being arrested previously, with 138 facing charges under the Terrorism Act.

Among those arrested was Mike Higgins, 62, a blind wheelchair-user who has previously faced arrest under the same act. "Of course I'll keep coming back. What choice do I have?" he remarked, highlighting the protesters' determination. Meanwhile, Palestine Action is taking legal steps to challenge the ban, asserting its status as a peaceful protest organizer.

(With inputs from agencies.)