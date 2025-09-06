Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls: Manjhi Recants Solo Run Threat
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi retracted his statement about contesting Bihar elections independently from NDA. He aimed to motivate party workers, despite past disagreements with Chirag Paswan. The INDIA bloc, including Congress and RJD, discusses seat-sharing as they prepare to challenge the NDA.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi backtracked on his recent statement regarding contesting the Bihar assembly elections independently from the NDA, refining his stance to one aimed solely at energizing party workers. The Hindustani Awam Morcha chief sought to minimize tensions, despite ongoing friction with Chirag Paswan.
The political landscape remains dynamic as the INDIA bloc, comprising Congress, RJD, Left parties, and others, convenes to strategize their opposition to the ruling alliance. Discussions center around formulating a cohesive seat-sharing formula that accommodates potential new allies, amidst ongoing concerns from within.
As eyes turn toward future electoral alliances, speculation mounts on leadership roles and party dynamics within the evolving opposition collective. Yet, the focal point remains the bid to unseat the NDA, amid hopes for a reconciliatory outcome that strengthens their combined political effort.
ALSO READ
"Congress' mindset has always been against Biharis": Union Minister Chirag Paswan slams Opposition over 'Bidis and Bihar' post
There can be no predesigned map to exclude any individual from participating in polls: INDIA bloc Vice President nominee B Sudershan Reddy.
Vice President's office not political institution but high constitutional body: INDIA bloc nominee B Sudershan Reddy in Guwahati.
Chirag Paswan Criticizes Gandhi and Yadav's Silence over Modi Insults
'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march marking culmination of 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar begins; top INDIA bloc leaders take part.