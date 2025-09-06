Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls: Manjhi Recants Solo Run Threat

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi retracted his statement about contesting Bihar elections independently from NDA. He aimed to motivate party workers, despite past disagreements with Chirag Paswan. The INDIA bloc, including Congress and RJD, discusses seat-sharing as they prepare to challenge the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:34 IST
Jitan Ram Manjhi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi backtracked on his recent statement regarding contesting the Bihar assembly elections independently from the NDA, refining his stance to one aimed solely at energizing party workers. The Hindustani Awam Morcha chief sought to minimize tensions, despite ongoing friction with Chirag Paswan.

The political landscape remains dynamic as the INDIA bloc, comprising Congress, RJD, Left parties, and others, convenes to strategize their opposition to the ruling alliance. Discussions center around formulating a cohesive seat-sharing formula that accommodates potential new allies, amidst ongoing concerns from within.

As eyes turn toward future electoral alliances, speculation mounts on leadership roles and party dynamics within the evolving opposition collective. Yet, the focal point remains the bid to unseat the NDA, amid hopes for a reconciliatory outcome that strengthens their combined political effort.

