South Sudan Facilitates Repatriation of Mexican National

South Sudan has repatriated Jesus Munõz Gutierrez, a Mexican national deported by the United States. Assurances were provided by Mexico that he will not face mistreatment upon arrival. The South Sudanese government remains committed to safely returning six other individuals from third-party countries.

Updated: 06-09-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:54 IST
Repatriation

In a recent diplomatic development, South Sudan facilitated the repatriation of Jesus Munõz Gutierrez, a Mexican national, after he was deported by the United States in July. South Sudan's foreign ministry confirmed that Mexico had assured there would be no mistreatment or unjust prosecution awaiting Gutierrez upon his return.

Gutierrez was officially handed over to Mexico's designated ambassador, Alejandro Ives Estivill, who arrived in Juba on Friday to oversee the process. Efforts to reach Gutierrez for a statement have been unsuccessful so far.

Meanwhile, South Sudan has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with international partners for the safe and humane return of six other third-country nationals currently residing in the country after being deported from the United States.

