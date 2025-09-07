Shifting Perspectives: Israeli Media and the Gaza Narrative

The war in the Gaza Strip is starting to look different these days on Israeli news channels. Where previously the focus was primarily on Israeli heroism and the plight of hostages' families, there's now a subtle shift towards reporting on the daily struggles faced by Palestinians in Gaza.

This change coincides with mounting global criticism of Israel's military actions, which has sparked internal debates about the war's objectives and morality. Despite this, the growing protests and media coverage appear to have minimal impact on government policies, with Prime Minister Netanyahu remaining steadfast in his stance.

While some journalists are vocal in highlighting the humanitarian crisis, often at personal risk, the broader media landscape still offers limited coverage of Palestinian suffering. However, signs of change are apparent, as more stories featuring Palestinian perspectives are cautiously emerging.

(With inputs from agencies.)