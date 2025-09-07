Left Menu

Shifting Perspectives: Israeli Media and the Gaza Narrative

In recent months, Israeli news media have started to shift their focus, gradually incorporating reports on Palestinian suffering in Gaza amidst the ongoing war. This change in coverage comes in response to global outrage, revealing deep societal divisions over continuing the military offensive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 07-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 10:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The war in the Gaza Strip is starting to look different these days on Israeli news channels. Where previously the focus was primarily on Israeli heroism and the plight of hostages' families, there's now a subtle shift towards reporting on the daily struggles faced by Palestinians in Gaza.

This change coincides with mounting global criticism of Israel's military actions, which has sparked internal debates about the war's objectives and morality. Despite this, the growing protests and media coverage appear to have minimal impact on government policies, with Prime Minister Netanyahu remaining steadfast in his stance.

While some journalists are vocal in highlighting the humanitarian crisis, often at personal risk, the broader media landscape still offers limited coverage of Palestinian suffering. However, signs of change are apparent, as more stories featuring Palestinian perspectives are cautiously emerging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

