Political Turmoil in Japan: Prime Minister Ishiba Steps Down Amid Rising Tensions

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigns following pressure from the Liberal Democratic Party after substantial election losses. The decision preempts a scheduled leadership vote, amid internal party divides. Ishiba’s tenure faced challenges, including economic reforms and international relations, such as tariffs with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:11 IST
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation on Sunday, bowing to increased pressure from his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after suffering a significant defeat in July's parliamentary elections.

Ishiba's departure comes as his party planned an early leadership election, amounting to a no-confidence vote against him. The internal dissent within the LDP had grown following their electoral loss in the upper house, leaving the party in crisis.

Challenges lying ahead for Ishiba's successor include navigating economic policies and managing international relations with the US, especially concerning tariffs. LDP's leadership contest is expected in early October, with potential candidates already emerging to take the reins.

