Political Turmoil in Japan: Prime Minister Ishiba Steps Down Amid Rising Tensions

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation on Sunday, bowing to increased pressure from his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after suffering a significant defeat in July's parliamentary elections.

Ishiba's departure comes as his party planned an early leadership election, amounting to a no-confidence vote against him. The internal dissent within the LDP had grown following their electoral loss in the upper house, leaving the party in crisis.

Challenges lying ahead for Ishiba's successor include navigating economic policies and managing international relations with the US, especially concerning tariffs. LDP's leadership contest is expected in early October, with potential candidates already emerging to take the reins.

(With inputs from agencies.)