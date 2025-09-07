Madhya Pradesh Rallies Aid for Flood-Hit Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a Rs 5 crore aid package and a relief train for flood-stricken Chhattisgarh. Amidst widespread flooding due to incessant rains, Yadav emphasized solidarity with Chhattisgarh, promising continued support. Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the assistance.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared on Sunday the provision of Rs 5 crore in financial assistance and a relief train filled with essential supplies for Chhattisgarh, which is grappling with severe flooding.
The floods, precipitated by relentless rains, have overwhelmed parts of the Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur, and Bastar districts in Chhattisgarh. Yadav assured Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai of Madhya Pradesh's steadfast support during this crisis.
Highlighting the collaborative efforts spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav stressed the importance of interstate cooperation and empathy. In response, Chief Minister Sai publicly expressed gratitude for the aid, a gesture that will bolster the morale of those affected in the Bastar region.
(With inputs from agencies.)