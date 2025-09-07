Diplomatic Dance: Jason Miller's Visit Amid India-US Trade Tensions
Political lobbyist Jason Miller, engaged by India, met with US officials including President Trump amid India-US trade tensions. While specific details of the discussions remain undisclosed, both President Trump and Prime Minister Modi emphasized their strong bilateral relationship amid the tariff disputes over Indian goods and Russian crude oil purchases.
- Country:
- United States
Jason Miller, a political lobbyist hired by India, recently met US President Donald Trump and several administration officials. This meeting took place against a backdrop of tension between Washington and New Delhi, primarily stemming from US trade policies and tariffs imposed on Indian goods.
Miller, who leads SHW Partners LLC, was engaged by the Indian embassy for a reported fee of USD 1.8 million annually. Although he shared several photos from his meeting with Trump on social media, Miller did not disclose the specifics of the discussions.
The relations between the US and India have soured after Trump's administration doubled tariffs on Indian products and imposed additional duties over India's purchase of Russian oil. Despite this, Trump described the US-India relationship as 'special', with both leaders, including PM Modi, expressing mutual respect and commitment to their strategic partnership.
