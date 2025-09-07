Left Menu

Sitharaman Blasts DMK: Language Politics and Corruption Allegations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticizes Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party, accusing them of using language and Dravidian identity to mask corruption and caste violence issues. She argues that the DMK's focus on separatist politics overshadows governance failure and crime in the state, advocating for a BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:19 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched a scathing critique of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party, labeling their focus on language and Dravidian identity as nothing more than a distraction from pressing issues such as corruption and caste violence.

Speaking to PTI, Sitharaman expressed deep concern over incidents of crime against women and caste-based violence, pointing to the pollution of water sources and spurious liquor deaths as indicative of poor governance. She denounced the DMK's separatist rhetoric, arguing instead for unity and cooperation across regions in India.

Highlighting the BJP's achievements under Modi's leadership, particularly in infrastructure development, Sitharaman voiced confidence in a successful BJP-AIADMK alliance challenge in the upcoming elections. She also dismissed internal discord within AIADMK, suggesting unified support for the central government.

