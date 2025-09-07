Opposition's Challenge: Vice Presidential Election Showdown
Opposition MPs prepare for the September 9 vice-presidential elections. The contest is between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. The election is considered an ideological battle, with the opposition projecting Reddy as a champion of justice. Voting takes place in Parliament House.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition MPs are set to receive crucial briefings ahead of the upcoming September 9 vice-presidential election, sources from the INDIA bloc disclosed on Sunday.
The briefing set for Monday includes a 'mock poll' in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, scheduled for 2:30 PM, to familiarize MPs with the voting process.
This election pits ruling NDA's nominee, C P Radhakrishnan, against the joint opposition candidate, B Sudershan Reddy. The contest is viewed as an ideological battle, with the odds favoring the ruling National Democratic Alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
I seek your support not for myself, but for values that define us as a sovereign democratic republic: B Sudershan Reddy in message to MPs.
This is not just a vote to elect your Vice-President, it is a vote for spirit of India itself: B Sudershan Reddy to MPs.
In this election, there is no party whip and love for country must guide your choice: B Sudershan Reddy to MPs ahead of VP polls.
Rajya Sabha must be a chamber where national interests are upheld above partisan concerns: Opposition's VP pick B Sudershan Reddy.
My candidature not personal aspiration but collective effort to protect democratic fabric: Opposition's VP pick B Sudershan Reddy.