Opposition's Challenge: Vice Presidential Election Showdown

Opposition MPs are set to receive crucial briefings ahead of the upcoming September 9 vice-presidential election, sources from the INDIA bloc disclosed on Sunday.

The briefing set for Monday includes a 'mock poll' in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, scheduled for 2:30 PM, to familiarize MPs with the voting process.

This election pits ruling NDA's nominee, C P Radhakrishnan, against the joint opposition candidate, B Sudershan Reddy. The contest is viewed as an ideological battle, with the odds favoring the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

