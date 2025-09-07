Left Menu

Opposition's Challenge: Vice Presidential Election Showdown

Opposition MPs prepare for the September 9 vice-presidential elections. The contest is between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. The election is considered an ideological battle, with the opposition projecting Reddy as a champion of justice. Voting takes place in Parliament House.

Updated: 07-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:13 IST
Opposition MPs are set to receive crucial briefings ahead of the upcoming September 9 vice-presidential election, sources from the INDIA bloc disclosed on Sunday.

The briefing set for Monday includes a 'mock poll' in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, scheduled for 2:30 PM, to familiarize MPs with the voting process.

This election pits ruling NDA's nominee, C P Radhakrishnan, against the joint opposition candidate, B Sudershan Reddy. The contest is viewed as an ideological battle, with the odds favoring the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

