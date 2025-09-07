Congress Demands Transparency from Election Commission Amid Allegations of 'Vote Chori'

Accusations are swirling as the Congress party takes aim at the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging it of being complicit in a voter fraud scandal connected to the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the ECI of withholding vital information needed for ongoing investigations.

The controversy stems from claims that thousands of voters were illegitimately removed from election rolls through forged applications in the Aland constituency. Despite a CID probe being ordered, Congress leaders allege that the ECI is blocking crucial documents under pressure from the ruling BJP, effectively stalling justice.

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, has asserted that the ECI's actions contravene their constitutional duty to ensure fair elections. He argues that their evasiveness signals a deeper collusion, insisting on the need for full transparency to uphold democratic integrity in India.