Congress Demands Transparency from Election Commission Amid Allegations of 'Vote Chori'

The Congress accuses the Election Commission of shielding those responsible for alleged voter fraud in Karnataka's 2023 elections. Party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, claim the ECI is withholding crucial evidence needed for a CID probe, suggesting collusion with the BJP. They demand transparency and accountability from the poll body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Accusations are swirling as the Congress party takes aim at the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging it of being complicit in a voter fraud scandal connected to the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the ECI of withholding vital information needed for ongoing investigations.

The controversy stems from claims that thousands of voters were illegitimately removed from election rolls through forged applications in the Aland constituency. Despite a CID probe being ordered, Congress leaders allege that the ECI is blocking crucial documents under pressure from the ruling BJP, effectively stalling justice.

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, has asserted that the ECI's actions contravene their constitutional duty to ensure fair elections. He argues that their evasiveness signals a deeper collusion, insisting on the need for full transparency to uphold democratic integrity in India.

