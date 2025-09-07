Left Menu

Irfaan Ali's Second Term: Guyana's Prosperity at a Tipping Point

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali begins his second term after a decisive election victory. His administration, benefitting from offshore oil and gas, promises economic growth and social programs. Despite tensions over the Essequibo region, Ali pledges unity and development while facing international scrutiny.

Guyana's President Irfaan Ali has commenced his second term following a conclusive victory in last week's elections. The country, enriched by substantial offshore oil and gas resources, stands at the brink of an economic boom.

The electoral commission certified Ali's victory, confirming his People's Progressive Party secured a majority in Parliament. Guyana's strategic location near significant oil reserves has heightened international focus, despite ongoing territorial disputes over the Essequibo region.

Ali, applauded for redirecting oil revenues into social initiatives, championed national unity and development in his inaugural address. He has ambitious plans, including expanding social welfare and infrastructure projects, as Guyana enters its most significant transformative phase.

