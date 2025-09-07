Left Menu

Irfaan Ali Sworn in for Second Term in Guyana: Promises Prosperity

Guyana's Irfaan Ali begins his second term as president, focusing on economic diversification with oil revenue. His People's Progressive Party won 36 seats in recent elections. Ali's administration, in power since 2020, has prioritized infrastructure, education, and expanding the oil and gas sector for national prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:02 IST
Irfaan Ali Sworn in for Second Term in Guyana: Promises Prosperity
Irfaan Ali

Guyana's President, Irfaan Ali, was sworn in for a second term on Sunday, after his re-election was confirmed by the electoral commission. Leading the People's Progressive Party (PPP), Ali's victory marks another step in a political career focused on leveraging the nation's oil wealth for social and economic development.

In his victory speech, President Ali outlined ambitious plans to diversify Guyana's economy, create jobs, and increase incomes for citizens. The September 1 election saw the PPP securing 36 seats, three more than their previous tally, while the opposition parties trailed with significantly fewer seats.

Ali's administration, which took office in 2020, has invested heavily in public infrastructure, making strides in education by eliminating tuition fees at the state university and enhancing public services like roads and hospitals. With plans to further develop the oil and gas sector through new exploration and more favorable production-sharing agreements, Ali underscored promises of broader wealth distribution for Guyana's population.

TRENDING

1
Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

 India
2
Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

 India
3
Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

 India
4
Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025