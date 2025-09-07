Left Menu

Trump Stands Firm on Second Phase Sanctions Against Russia

US President Donald Trump intends to impose a second phase of sanctions against Russia, warning of economic consequences for nations importing Russian oil. The US Treasury predicts a potential collapse of the Russian economy. India's recent tariff concerns highlight the global tensions around these sanctions.

Updated: 07-09-2025 23:20 IST
US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday his readiness to initiate a second phase of sanctions against Russia. Responding to queries outside the White House, Trump confirmed his plans to intensify economic pressure on Moscow through additional restrictions.

The announcement follows a statement by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who warned that Russia's economy could face collapse if Washington and the European Union enact further penalties on nations purchasing Russian crude oil. This strategic move is part of a broader discussion with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has enforced a substantial tariff increase on India, raising total duties to 50% due to its Russian oil imports. This decision has sparked criticism from Indian officials, who label the tariffs as unjustified, emphasizing their energy buying strategies as aligned with national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

