US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday his readiness to initiate a second phase of sanctions against Russia. Responding to queries outside the White House, Trump confirmed his plans to intensify economic pressure on Moscow through additional restrictions.

The announcement follows a statement by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who warned that Russia's economy could face collapse if Washington and the European Union enact further penalties on nations purchasing Russian crude oil. This strategic move is part of a broader discussion with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has enforced a substantial tariff increase on India, raising total duties to 50% due to its Russian oil imports. This decision has sparked criticism from Indian officials, who label the tariffs as unjustified, emphasizing their energy buying strategies as aligned with national interests.

