Donald Trump's Surprise US Open Visit: Cheers and Jeers Fill the Stadium

President Donald Trump's attendance at the US Open sparked mixed reactions. Invited by Rolex, Trump attended despite high tariffs on Swiss products, raising eyebrows. His focus on sporting events instead of policy showcases continued merging of business and politics. Notably, any negative audience reactions were kept off-camera.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-09-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 00:02 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump made an unexpected appearance at the US Open on Sunday. His presence was met with mixed reactions of cheers and boos from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, which was not yet filled to capacity.

As a guest of Rolex, Trump attended despite enforcing high tariffs on Swiss goods, including Rolex watches, which were imposed weeks prior. Organizers took measures to ensure any negative reactions from the audience were not visible on the televised broadcast.

Trump's dedication to attending major sports events as opposed to traditional policy tours highlights his continued fusion of political and business interests. His presence at the event marked a rare appearance for a sitting president since Bill Clinton attended in 2000.

