Istanbul Tense as CHP Calls for Mass Protest
Turkey's opposition party CHP faces legal and political challenges as police barricade its Istanbul headquarters. Party leader Ozgur Ozel calls for public protests, denouncing actions as politically motivated. Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu's arrest in March initiated significant public demonstrations, reflecting tensions between CHP and Erdogan's government.
Tensions rise in Istanbul as the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), urges citizens to gather in protest against recent police actions. Barricades have been erected around its Istanbul headquarters, which CHP claims is part of a politicized crackdown.
The situation escalated following a court's decision to remove the party's provincial head due to alleged irregularities. This move is seen as part of a broader strategy against the CHP, following the arrest of key party figure Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in March. This arrest had previously sparked Turkey's largest protests in a decade.
Ozgur Ozel, the CHP leader, has made a call for democrats and party members to oppose what he describes as a 'siege' of Ataturk's home in Istanbul. Demonstrations are set to occur, indicating the severity of the political discord in Turkey.
