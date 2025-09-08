Istanbul Tense as CHP Calls for Mass Protest

Tensions rise in Istanbul as the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), urges citizens to gather in protest against recent police actions. Barricades have been erected around its Istanbul headquarters, which CHP claims is part of a politicized crackdown.

The situation escalated following a court's decision to remove the party's provincial head due to alleged irregularities. This move is seen as part of a broader strategy against the CHP, following the arrest of key party figure Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in March. This arrest had previously sparked Turkey's largest protests in a decade.

Ozgur Ozel, the CHP leader, has made a call for democrats and party members to oppose what he describes as a 'siege' of Ataturk's home in Istanbul. Demonstrations are set to occur, indicating the severity of the political discord in Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)