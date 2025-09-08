Left Menu

Istanbul Tense as CHP Calls for Mass Protest

Turkey's opposition party CHP faces legal and political challenges as police barricade its Istanbul headquarters. Party leader Ozgur Ozel calls for public protests, denouncing actions as politically motivated. Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu's arrest in March initiated significant public demonstrations, reflecting tensions between CHP and Erdogan's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 01:25 IST
Istanbul Tense as CHP Calls for Mass Protest

Tensions rise in Istanbul as the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), urges citizens to gather in protest against recent police actions. Barricades have been erected around its Istanbul headquarters, which CHP claims is part of a politicized crackdown.

The situation escalated following a court's decision to remove the party's provincial head due to alleged irregularities. This move is seen as part of a broader strategy against the CHP, following the arrest of key party figure Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in March. This arrest had previously sparked Turkey's largest protests in a decade.

Ozgur Ozel, the CHP leader, has made a call for democrats and party members to oppose what he describes as a 'siege' of Ataturk's home in Istanbul. Demonstrations are set to occur, indicating the severity of the political discord in Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mikel Merino's Hat-Trick Propels Spain to World Cup Qualifier Victory Over Turkey

Mikel Merino's Hat-Trick Propels Spain to World Cup Qualifier Victory Over T...

 Turkey
2
Crackdown on Fuel Theft in Mexico Escalates

Crackdown on Fuel Theft in Mexico Escalates

 Global
3
Germany's Redemption: Tactical Shift Secures Crucial Win

Germany's Redemption: Tactical Shift Secures Crucial Win

 Germany
4
Trump's Final Warning: Ceasefire or Consequences

Trump's Final Warning: Ceasefire or Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025