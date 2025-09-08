Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Supporters Rally as Independence Day Sparks Political Battle in Brazil

Tens of thousands of supporters rallied in Brazil on Independence Day in support of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial for an alleged coup. The demonstration highlighted tensions with the Supreme Court and foreign influence accusations against President Lula's governance amid US-Brazil relations.

Updated: 08-09-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 03:55 IST
Tens of thousands of passionate supporters of Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro filled the streets on Independence Day, rallying ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in his alleged coup attempt trial.

The demonstrators, donning yellow and green, converged in cities like Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Brasilia, despite Bolsonaro's current house arrest. Their chants targeted Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, as Bolsonaro faces trial after his 2022 election defeat to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The political unrest underscores the ongoing friction in Brazil as the nation grapples with external pressures, most notably from former US President Donald Trump's sanctions, and domestic trials that could reshape its political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

