News Highlights: US Domestic Developments

The U.S. news landscape has been bustling with notable developments. South Korea expressed regret over the release of images showing the arrest of Korean workers during a Hyundai factory raid by U.S. immigration. Additionally, Chicago witnessed widespread protests against President Trump's aggressive deportation policies. In the world of cybersecurity, U.S. authorities are investigating a fake email containing malware targeting trade discussions with China.

Politics and governance continue to dominate headlines. Former President Joe Biden announced his presidential library will be established in Delaware. Meanwhile, President Trump's administration faces scrutiny as it plans to deport Kilmar Abrego to Eswatini, amidst their immigration crackdown. In lottery news, two Powerball players have snagged a jackpot totaling approximately $1.8 billion, marking it as one of the largest in U.S. history.

In other news, President Trump is set to host the 2026 Group of 20 summit at his golf club near Miami. His attendance at the U.S. Open sparked both excitement and frustration due to enhanced security protocols, causing delays for fans. Meanwhile, the Trump administration faced legal setbacks as an appeals court ruled against its attempt to cut foreign aid, requiring immediate allocation of funds as authorized by Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)