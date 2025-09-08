Left Menu

Urgent Plea for Aung San Suu Kyi's Release Amid Health Concerns

Aung San Suu Kyi's health is deteriorating in military custody. Her son, Kim Aris, appeals for immediate medical attention as she suffers from heart issues. The Nobel laureate, detained since 2021, faces a 27-year sentence amidst calls for her release. Myanmar's elections face international scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:34 IST
Myanmar's former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, reportedly faces worsening heart problems and requires urgent medical care, according to her son. Kim Aris has urgently appealed for her release from custody, labeling her detention as 'cruel and life-threatening.'

Aris expressed grave concern for his mother's health and questioned the lack of access to a cardiologist. He also noted Suu Kyi's additional health issues, compounded by possible injuries from a recent earthquake. Despite military denials, the call for her release resonates among rights groups and foreign governments.

The Nobel laureate, a symbol of Myanmar's democracy movement, has been in detention since a coup in 2021 and faces a lengthy prison sentence. Allegations of election fraud were central to the military's justification for seizing power, yet international monitors dispute these claims. Upcoming elections, criticized as a move to consolidate military power, exclude opposition parties.

