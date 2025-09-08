Political Turmoil: TMC Leader's Controversial Remarks Stir Up West Bengal

Trinamool Congress leader Abdur Rahim Bakshi found himself at the center of a political storm after making contentious remarks about pouring acid into the mouth of BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh. Bakshi explained his comments were a reaction to Ghosh's alleged assertions equating migrant workers with Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, which Bakshi deemed an insult to Bengalis.

The controversy has drawn fire from BJP members, with Ghosh likening West Bengal's political atmosphere to a 'Taliban regime,' accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership of fostering such rhetoric. Other BJP figures vowed not to be cowed by such threats, declaring a commitment to their political mandate despite the antagonistic climate.

Amid mounting criticism, the Congress also urged the TMC to take disciplinary action against Bakshi, emphasizing the need for accountability. However, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh defended Bakshi, suggesting his comments were metaphorical, inspired by a song, rather than literal threats.