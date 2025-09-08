Punjab's Mann on the Mend After Hospital Scare

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made a goodwill visit to his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, at a private hospital in Mohali. Mann, who is 51 years old, was admitted after experiencing exhaustion and a low heart rate earlier in the week.

According to the medical team at Fortis Hospital, where Mann is being treated, his condition is progressing well with normal vitals reported. The hospital issued a statement on Sunday indicating Mann's steady recovery.

Recent political activities involving Mann were affected by his health scare. A Punjab cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday was postponed, and he was unable to join AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on a trip to visit flood-affected areas the previous Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)