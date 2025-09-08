Left Menu

Punjab's Mann on the Mend After Hospital Scare

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a Mohali hospital, where Mann is recovering from exhaustion and a low heart rate. Mann was hospitalized on September 5. His health is improving, but recent official duties had to be postponed due to his condition.

Updated: 08-09-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:10 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made a goodwill visit to his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, at a private hospital in Mohali. Mann, who is 51 years old, was admitted after experiencing exhaustion and a low heart rate earlier in the week.

According to the medical team at Fortis Hospital, where Mann is being treated, his condition is progressing well with normal vitals reported. The hospital issued a statement on Sunday indicating Mann's steady recovery.

Recent political activities involving Mann were affected by his health scare. A Punjab cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday was postponed, and he was unable to join AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on a trip to visit flood-affected areas the previous Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

