Jerusalem Shooting Sparks Fresh Violence in Conflict Zone

A shooting at a major intersection in Jerusalem wounded at least 15 individuals on Monday morning, as reported by police and Magen David Adom, Israel's paramedic service.

According to paramedics, six of those injured are in a critical state. Police announced that the two attackers were swiftly 'neutralised' following the onset of the attack.

The assault occurred at the city's northern entrance, a route leading to Jewish settlements in east Jerusalem. This incident coincides with heightened violence stemming from the Gaza conflict, increasing tensions in both the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel, including attacks by Palestinian militants and a rise in settler violence against Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)