Bihar's Deputy CM Criticizes INDIA Bloc's Candidate for Meeting Lalu Prasad

On Monday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary criticized INDIA bloc vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy, formerly a Supreme Court judge, for his meeting with Lalu Prasad, the convicted RJD president.

Choudhary condemned the meeting with Lalu Prasad, convicted in the fodder scam case, as a disgrace to democracy. Reddy met with several INDIA bloc leaders in Patna ahead of the September 9 vice presidential election, which will see him face off against NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan.

Defending the NDA's chief ministerial stance, Choudhary reaffirmed support for JD(U) president Nitish Kumar. He also condemned vandalism of the national emblem on the Hazratbal Shrine, criticizing opposition actions as insults to Bihar's pride and emphasizing the need for strict repercussions.

