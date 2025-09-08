Left Menu

Bihar's Deputy CM Criticizes INDIA Bloc's Candidate for Meeting Lalu Prasad

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, condemned INDIA bloc's VP candidate B Sudershan Reddy for meeting convicted RJD president Lalu Prasad. Choudhary emphasized the alliance's support for Nitish Kumar, condemned vandalism of national symbols, and criticized the opposition for allegedly insulting Bihar's pride and national integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:59 IST
On Monday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary criticized INDIA bloc vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy, formerly a Supreme Court judge, for his meeting with Lalu Prasad, the convicted RJD president.

Choudhary condemned the meeting with Lalu Prasad, convicted in the fodder scam case, as a disgrace to democracy. Reddy met with several INDIA bloc leaders in Patna ahead of the September 9 vice presidential election, which will see him face off against NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan.

Defending the NDA's chief ministerial stance, Choudhary reaffirmed support for JD(U) president Nitish Kumar. He also condemned vandalism of the national emblem on the Hazratbal Shrine, criticizing opposition actions as insults to Bihar's pride and emphasizing the need for strict repercussions.

