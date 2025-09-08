Thaksin Shinawatra Returns Amid Legal Uncertainty

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has made a noteworthy return to Thailand, confirmed by a party official on Monday. His reappearance on Thai soil adds a new chapter to his storied political career.

"He has already arrived," Chayika Wongnapachant stated in a message to Reuters, signaling the significance of his return to the political landscape.

This strategic return occurs just one day before a crucial court verdict is expected, a decision that could result in his re-incarceration, thereby deepening the legal complexities surrounding his political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)