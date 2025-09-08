Left Menu

Tensions Rise as CHP Faces Crackdown in Istanbul

Protests erupted at the Istanbul headquarters of Turkey's main opposition party, CHP, as supporters resisted a court-ordered leadership change. Riot police used pepper spray to disperse crowds, amid a larger crackdown on the party. Access to major social media sites was restricted in Turkey during the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:46 IST
Tensions Rise as CHP Faces Crackdown in Istanbul

Turkey's political tensions reached a boiling point on Monday as supporters of the main opposition party, the CHP, clashed with police outside their Istanbul headquarters. Law enforcement deployed pepper spray to disperse protesters rallying against a court ruling to replace a senior party official.

The Republican People's Party (CHP), under siege following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, mobilized against what it describes as a government effort to weaken opposition voices. Economic indicators reacted negatively to the escalating situation, with markets forecasting further instability.

Social media platforms in Turkey faced curbs as authorities implemented measures during times of unrest. While the CHP denounces the court's actions as politically motivated, the government stands firm, underlining adherence to judicial decisions. Political volatility in Turkey's key city continues to unfold.

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Shows Improvement from Hospital

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Shows Improvement from Hospital

 India
2
Tragic Discovery in Banihal: Unexplained Deaths of Woman and Two Children

Tragic Discovery in Banihal: Unexplained Deaths of Woman and Two Children

 India
3
Recent Developments in Health: Vaccines, Aid, and Cancer Treatments

Recent Developments in Health: Vaccines, Aid, and Cancer Treatments

 Global
4
Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025