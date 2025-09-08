Tensions Rise as CHP Faces Crackdown in Istanbul

Turkey's political tensions reached a boiling point on Monday as supporters of the main opposition party, the CHP, clashed with police outside their Istanbul headquarters. Law enforcement deployed pepper spray to disperse protesters rallying against a court ruling to replace a senior party official.

The Republican People's Party (CHP), under siege following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, mobilized against what it describes as a government effort to weaken opposition voices. Economic indicators reacted negatively to the escalating situation, with markets forecasting further instability.

Social media platforms in Turkey faced curbs as authorities implemented measures during times of unrest. While the CHP denounces the court's actions as politically motivated, the government stands firm, underlining adherence to judicial decisions. Political volatility in Turkey's key city continues to unfold.