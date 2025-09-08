ICC Delays Duterte Hearing: Fitness for Trial in Question

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has postponed hearings to decide the formal charges against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. The delay comes amid questions over Duterte's fitness to participate in the pre-trial proceedings due to health concerns. The decision follows a request from Duterte's defense lawyers, who argued that the former president is currently unfit for trial. Specific details regarding Duterte's health remain confidential and were redacted in the public court documents.

The indefinitely postponed hearings, originally scheduled for September 23, are set aside for the time strictly necessary to evaluate Duterte's capability to follow court proceedings, as noted on the ICC's website. Despite the rarity of international courts finding suspects unfit for trial, the court will determine Duterte's status and capability to engage with the charges against him.

Duterte, now 80, faces charges connected to his brutal 'war on drugs,' a campaign that resulted in numerous deaths of alleged drug peddlers and users. He has consistently claimed his arrest was unlawful. The ICC's track record shows a tendency not to find suspects fully unfit for trial, maintaining a degree of uncertainty around his case.