Modi Urges Swadeshi Mela and GST Promotion Ahead of VP Election

In a strategic move to bolster local industries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested NDA MPs to establish 'Swadeshi Mela' fairs aimed at promoting made-in-India products. This initiative was the focal point of Modi's address as MPs gathered on the eve of the vice presidential election.

Modi emphasized the impact of recent GST rate reductions by his government, describing it as a 'lehar' (wave), and called on the MPs to amplify this momentum by engaging with the public and traders. He spotlighted the necessity of holding meetings to propagate the benefits of GST rate cuts.

The Prime Minister also advised the legislators to ensure their votes are accurately cast in the vice presidential polls, underlining the importance of not wasting any vote in the crucial election.