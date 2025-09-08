BJP Commends Detention of AAP Leader Mehraj Malik in Jammu & Kashmir

The detention of AAP legislator Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act in the Doda district has garnered approval from the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP. The party deems Malik a 'habitual troublemaker' who has previously mistreated officials, thus justifying the legal action against him.

BJP spokesperson Parimoksh Seth expressed concern over Malik's conduct, which the party believes undermines social harmony and public sentiments. Seth emphasized the need for strict measures to preserve public confidence in the administration.

Seth also criticized AAP for failing to address Malik's behavior, suggesting that the party's leader, Arvind Kejriwal, and other members may condone his actions. The BJP stresses that legal compliance is crucial to maintain order and integrity in the political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)