BJP Criticizes Himachal Govt Over Rain Relief Failure

Himachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson Sandeepani Bhardwaj has launched an attack on the state's administration, accusing it of failing to offer relief to families in Shimla impacted by torrential rains. During a visit to Kumarsain and nearby areas, Bhardwaj observed that many families were left without government-supplied resources despite repeated assurances.

Bhardwaj's statement claimed that the government's inaction has left families, whose homes were destroyed, without essential support such as ration and rental assistance. He criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for not fulfilling commitments to provide aid, highlighting that instead of help, families have faced eviction notices.

He also targeted Kuldeep Singh Rathore, the Congress MLA for Theog, accusing him of performing a token visit without offering real help. Bhardwaj urged the government to implement its promised disaster relief package swiftly, as residents currently depend on local aid rather than state intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)