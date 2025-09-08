Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Himachal Govt Over Rain Relief Failure

Himachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson Sandeepani Bhardwaj accuses the state government of failing to aid families affected by heavy rains in Shimla. He claims the administration hasn't delivered promised relief, including rental support, leaving affected residents reliant on community help. Bhardwaj also criticizes local Congress MLA for inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:29 IST
BJP Criticizes Himachal Govt Over Rain Relief Failure
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson Sandeepani Bhardwaj has launched an attack on the state's administration, accusing it of failing to offer relief to families in Shimla impacted by torrential rains. During a visit to Kumarsain and nearby areas, Bhardwaj observed that many families were left without government-supplied resources despite repeated assurances.

Bhardwaj's statement claimed that the government's inaction has left families, whose homes were destroyed, without essential support such as ration and rental assistance. He criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for not fulfilling commitments to provide aid, highlighting that instead of help, families have faced eviction notices.

He also targeted Kuldeep Singh Rathore, the Congress MLA for Theog, accusing him of performing a token visit without offering real help. Bhardwaj urged the government to implement its promised disaster relief package swiftly, as residents currently depend on local aid rather than state intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

 China
2
BRICS Call for Unity Amid Global Trade Turbulence

BRICS Call for Unity Amid Global Trade Turbulence

 China
3
Political Standoff: Turkish Opposition Faces Police Blockade

Political Standoff: Turkish Opposition Faces Police Blockade

 Global
4
Sri Lanka Resists UN Push for International Human Rights Prosecutions

Sri Lanka Resists UN Push for International Human Rights Prosecutions

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025