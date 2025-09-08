Left Menu

Wave of Change in Assam: Former MLAs Join the Congress Revolution

Three former Assam MLAs joined Congress, signaling a shift in the state's political landscape ahead of the 2026 elections. Influenced by Congress's ideology, the move suggests growing dissatisfaction with the BJP government. Leaders say it's the beginning of significant change, as Congress prepares for a political resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:21 IST
In a notable political shift, three former MLAs from Assam have joined the Congress Party, a move that party leaders say signals an upcoming major change in the state's political landscape as it heads toward the 2026 assembly elections.

The former legislators, Satyabrat Kalita, Binanda Kumar Saikia, and Manas Singh Rongpi, were officially welcomed into the Congress fold at a ceremony in the presence of prominent party figures, including Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi. The event underscores a growing dissatisfaction with the current BJP government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Leaders from Congress asserted that the BJP is misusing its power, and frustration among the populace has prompted experienced leaders to switch allegiance. The Congress has expressed confidence that such developments mark the beginning of transformative political change in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

