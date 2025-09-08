Left Menu

High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election: NDA vs. Opposition Showdown

The upcoming vice presidential election sees a contest between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. The election follows the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. NDA is backed by 427 MPs, while the Opposition rallies its 315 MPs, emphasizing an 'ideological battle' and conscience voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:58 IST
The vice presidential election is poised for a face-off between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. This election becomes significant due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, creating a power tussle in the political landscape.

Meetings were held by both the NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc in the Parliament complex, demonstrating their resolve. The NDA claims the support of 427 votes, while the Opposition holds 315 MPs, emphasizing the election as an 'ideological battle' and urging MPs to vote according to their conscience.

Polling will occur in the new Parliament building, where members of both houses will vote via secret ballot. The stakes are high as the NDA projects Radhakrishnan as a leader with rich political experience, while Reddy is celebrated for his legal acumen and significant judgments.

