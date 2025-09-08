High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election: NDA vs. Opposition Showdown

The vice presidential election is poised for a face-off between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. This election becomes significant due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, creating a power tussle in the political landscape.

Meetings were held by both the NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc in the Parliament complex, demonstrating their resolve. The NDA claims the support of 427 votes, while the Opposition holds 315 MPs, emphasizing the election as an 'ideological battle' and urging MPs to vote according to their conscience.

Polling will occur in the new Parliament building, where members of both houses will vote via secret ballot. The stakes are high as the NDA projects Radhakrishnan as a leader with rich political experience, while Reddy is celebrated for his legal acumen and significant judgments.

