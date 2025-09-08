Left Menu

Supreme Court's Temporary Pause on FTC Commissioner's Reinstatement

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily paused a judicial order regarding FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter's reinstatement, allowing more time to consider Donald Trump's request to fire her. The matter highlights ongoing debates about presidential powers and the independence of regulatory bodies.

Updated: 08-09-2025 23:01 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily paused a judicial order reinstating FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, whom former President Donald Trump seeks to oust. This administrative stay gives justices additional time to review Trump's request to terminate her before her term ends.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued the stay and asked Slaughter for a response by next Monday. The Justice Department previously sought to halt a lower court's decision that blocked Trump's attempt to remove Slaughter, arguing it violated federal law protecting such positions from presidential control.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. upheld the lower court's ruling, emphasizing statutory protections in line with the U.S. Constitution and historical precedence. The case underscores tensions around presidential authority and regulatory agency independence.

