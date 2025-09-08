Supreme Court's Temporary Pause on FTC Commissioner's Reinstatement

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily paused a judicial order reinstating FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, whom former President Donald Trump seeks to oust. This administrative stay gives justices additional time to review Trump's request to terminate her before her term ends.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued the stay and asked Slaughter for a response by next Monday. The Justice Department previously sought to halt a lower court's decision that blocked Trump's attempt to remove Slaughter, arguing it violated federal law protecting such positions from presidential control.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. upheld the lower court's ruling, emphasizing statutory protections in line with the U.S. Constitution and historical precedence. The case underscores tensions around presidential authority and regulatory agency independence.