France Faces Political Shake-Up: New PM on the Horizon

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister after the government faced a vote of no confidence over its debt management plans. Francois Bayrou, who pushed for the confidence vote, is expected to resign, signaling a significant political shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:16 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to appoint a new prime minister soon following the parliament's no-confidence vote against the government. This development arises due to criticism over strategies to tackle the growing national debt.

Francois Bayrou, who advocated for a vote of confidence, is slated to resign on Tuesday. As the head of the MoDem party, Bayrou's call for accountability has catalyzed a new phase in French politics.

The imminent announcement of a new prime minister is being closely watched, with expectations of shifts in both domestic policies and international relations under new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

