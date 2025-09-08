France Faces Political Shake-Up: New PM on the Horizon

French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to appoint a new prime minister soon following the parliament's no-confidence vote against the government. This development arises due to criticism over strategies to tackle the growing national debt.

Francois Bayrou, who advocated for a vote of confidence, is slated to resign on Tuesday. As the head of the MoDem party, Bayrou's call for accountability has catalyzed a new phase in French politics.

The imminent announcement of a new prime minister is being closely watched, with expectations of shifts in both domestic policies and international relations under new leadership.

