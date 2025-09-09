Federal Court Upholds Trump's Federal Workforce Cuts
A federal appeals court in Richmond upheld the Trump administration's termination of 25,000 federal workers, ruling 19 states lack standing to challenge the layoffs. This decision represents a victory in Trump's effort to shrink federal bureaucracy amid criticism of the abrupt terminations of probationary employees.
In a pivotal decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond has upheld the Trump administration's move to terminate 25,000 probationary federal workers, ruling against the legal challenge brought forth by 19 states and Washington, D.C.
The decision is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to reduce the federal workforce's size, with the court indicating the states failed to demonstrate direct harm from the mass terminations.
The controversial terminations have sparked debate on federal bureaucracy's scope, with a split decision emphasizing the political divide on reducing federal employment numbers as part of governmental agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)