Federal Court Upholds Trump's Federal Workforce Cuts

In a pivotal decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond has upheld the Trump administration's move to terminate 25,000 probationary federal workers, ruling against the legal challenge brought forth by 19 states and Washington, D.C.

The decision is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to reduce the federal workforce's size, with the court indicating the states failed to demonstrate direct harm from the mass terminations.

The controversial terminations have sparked debate on federal bureaucracy's scope, with a split decision emphasizing the political divide on reducing federal employment numbers as part of governmental agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)