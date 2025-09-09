Nepal Reverses Social Media Ban Amid Deadly Protests
Nepal has lifted its social media ban following protests against corruption, which led to 19 fatalities. The decision, announced by Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, followed 'Gen Z' rallies criticizing the ban. More than 100 people were injured during the unrest.
Nepal has lifted a controversial social media ban after violent protests against corruption resulted in the deaths of 19 people. Announced on Tuesday by Cabinet spokesman and Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, the rollback came just a week after the ban was imposed.
The government's decision was influenced by the intensity of Monday's demonstrations, known as 'Gen Z' protests, which left more than 100 people injured in a nationwide outcry over corruption and restricted internet freedoms.
Communications Minister Gurung confirmed to Reuters that social media access had been restored, stating, 'We have withdrawn the shutdown of the social media. They are working now.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
