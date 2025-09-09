Left Menu

Australia-Vanuatu Deal Faces Delay Amid Complex Pacific Politics

The anticipated signing of a landmark security and development agreement between Australia and Vanuatu has been postponed. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese cited Vanuatu's complex political landscape as a factor. The delay comes as Australia aims to counter China's growing influence in the Pacific through strategic agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 06:17 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's journey to Vanuatu hit a snag with the stalled signing of an expected security and development agreement with the Pacific island. This deal was part of Australia's broader strategy to curb China's influence in the region.

The Nakamal Agreement, said to be finalized last month, was to be an anchor project strengthening Australia's ties with Pacific nations. It faced hurdles from Vanuatu's intricate political climate, as revealed in Albanese's interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Despite the delay, diplomacy continues. As Albanese prepares to discuss Pacific family security at the Pacific Islands Forum, hopes remain high for future agreements, including a pending treaty with Papua New Guinea during its upcoming independence celebrations.

