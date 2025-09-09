Nepal Reverses Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests

The Nepal government has reversed its decision to ban social media sites following violent protests that resulted in the loss of 19 lives and injured over 300 individuals. The protests, driven by 'Gen Z', erupted after the government ordered the ban of 26 social media sites for not registering with authorities.

Following an emergency Cabinet meeting, Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung announced the resumption of social media, aiming to appease the young demonstrators who protested outside the Parliament in Kathmandu. The government faced intense pressure after the protest turned violent when protesters breached the Parliament complex, prompting police to respond with water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds.

The reversal came as social media platforms like Facebook, 'X', and WhatsApp came back online. Meanwhile, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned after the unrest unfolded over the government's handling of the situation.