High-Stakes VP Election: NDA's Radhakrishnan vs. Joint Opposition's Reddy

On Tuesday morning, voting commenced for the high-tension 15th Vice Presidential election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the first to exercise his franchise. NDA's CP Radhakrishnan and B Sudershan Reddy, the joint opposition candidate, are locked in a pivotal contest.

This election follows the resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down for health reasons on July 21. Both NDA and opposition factions conducted mock polls to ensure their MPs exercise careful voting to avoid invalid ballots, underscoring the contest's significance.

The NDA appears to have an upper hand, with 427 MPs - exceeding the majority requirement of 391 - backing Radhakrishnan. However, parties like Biju Janata Dal and Bharat Rashtra Samithi chose to abstain from voting, while Shiromani Akali Dal plans to boycott the election, expressing discontent over governmental neglect in Punjab.