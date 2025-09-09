High-Stakes Battle for Vice Presidency: A Test for Indian Democracy

The Vice Presidency race in India intensifies, with Congress leader Imran Masood voicing confidence in the INDIA bloc's candidate, B Sudershan Reddy. Masood described the election as crucial for the nation's ethos, declaring it an 'election to save the soul of the nation' while speaking to ANI at Parliament.

Despite the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) holding a numerical edge of 427 votes over the requisite 391, the INDIA bloc seeks to capitalize on potential cross-party support. The bloc currently commands the backing of 354 MPs, split between the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Parliament currently comprises 781 members, with vacancies noted in both houses.

Meanwhile, Congress's Sachin Pilot criticized the NDA's efforts to demonstrate majority strength while questioning the visibility of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Pilot maintained optimism about Reddy's prospects, emphasizing a robust opposition presence.

NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan, exhibiting confidence, performed rituals at Delhi's Shree Ram Mandir and heralded the election as a victory for Indian nationalism. He reiterated commitments to national unity and progress toward 'Viksit Bharat.'

As the Biju Janata Dal, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and Shiromani Akali Dal abstain from voting, BJP MPs remain assured of Radhakrishnan's success in the pivotal contest.