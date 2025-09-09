Left Menu

Political Rhetoric Sparks War of Words in Tamil Nadu

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu heats up as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami predicts the upcoming Assembly election will end DMK's rule. This follows a verbal spat after an 'ICU admission' remark by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The debate intensified after incidents involving ambulances at rallies.

Kallakurichi(Tn) | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:58 IST
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has intensified the political discourse in Tamil Nadu, suggesting that the forthcoming Assembly election could spell the end of the DMK's rule in the state. This statement came as a response to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's earlier 'ICU admission' comment directed at AIADMK.

Speaking to party members in Thirukovilur on September 8, Palaniswami criticized attempts to disrupt his state-wide rallies, claiming that ambulances were deliberately routed to cause interruptions in at least 30 instances. The conflict escalated following an incident in Vellore district where an ambulance tried to pass through an AIADMK rally route.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian has publicly condemned the AIADMK for impeding emergency services. As election tensions rise, both parties continue to engage in heated exchanges, each accusing the other of political missteps.

