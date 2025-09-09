Gen Z Sparks Anti-Government Uproar in Nepal: A Fight for Change

Violent protests led by students continued to shake Nepal as demonstrators, under the banner of Gen Z, pushed for the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Defying restrictions on public gatherings, they demanded accountability for corruption and government failures.

In a controversial move, the protesters torched multiple residences of political leaders, including the Prime Minister's house at Balkot in Bhaktapur, and the home of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak in Kathmandu. This follows Lekhak's resignation amidst the uproar over police violence, resulting in 19 fatalities and over 300 injuries during protests against a social media site ban.

Despite a temporary lift of the social media ban, the dissent continues, with demands ranging from Prime Minister Oli's resignation to the formation of a national government and strict anti-corruption measures. The Nepali Congress party has also echoed these calls, urging for the withdrawal of support from the current government and the establishment of a national government.

