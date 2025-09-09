Left Menu

Focus Intensifies on Gaza Evacuation Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The Israeli military urged evacuations in Gaza City, escalating its offensive against Hamas structures. Israel's Defense Minister confirmed the demolition of multiple high-rise buildings, accused of housing Hamas military infrastructure. Prime Minister Netanyahu announced intentions to destroy more such towers. The evacuee response remains minimal despite the warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:58 IST
Focus Intensifies on Gaza Evacuation Amidst Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has called for a comprehensive evacuation of Gaza City, as it gears up for an expanded military strike in the northern part of the region. This announcement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, representing the first directive for a full evacuation in this recent fighting.

On the same day, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, revealed that the Israeli forces had dismantled 30 high-rise structures in Gaza. The Israeli government accuses Hamas of utilizing these buildings for military purposes, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring intentions to eliminate at least 50 of what he describes as 'towers of terror.'

The military action over the past days has reduced multiple high-rise buildings in Gaza City to rubble, citing that Hamas has embedded its surveillance operations within them. The tactical move aims at weakening what Israel perceives as Hamas's last fortified position, urging Palestinian inhabitants to relocate to a designated humanitarian zone in the territory's southern region. Despite these alerts, the evacuation numbers from Gaza City remain insufficient, with around one million residents still in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby in Assam.

Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M) general secre...

 India
2
Mizoram's Helicopter Initiative: Bridging Ties and Regions

Mizoram's Helicopter Initiative: Bridging Ties and Regions

 India
3
AAP's Atishi Urges Urgent Aid for Delhi's Flood-Affected Families and Farmers

AAP's Atishi Urges Urgent Aid for Delhi's Flood-Affected Families and Farmer...

 India
4
Grasberg Mine Operations Halted Amid Safety Concerns

Grasberg Mine Operations Halted Amid Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025