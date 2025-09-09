Focus Intensifies on Gaza Evacuation Amidst Ongoing Conflict
The Israeli military urged evacuations in Gaza City, escalating its offensive against Hamas structures. Israel's Defense Minister confirmed the demolition of multiple high-rise buildings, accused of housing Hamas military infrastructure. Prime Minister Netanyahu announced intentions to destroy more such towers. The evacuee response remains minimal despite the warnings.
The Israeli military has called for a comprehensive evacuation of Gaza City, as it gears up for an expanded military strike in the northern part of the region. This announcement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, representing the first directive for a full evacuation in this recent fighting.
On the same day, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, revealed that the Israeli forces had dismantled 30 high-rise structures in Gaza. The Israeli government accuses Hamas of utilizing these buildings for military purposes, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring intentions to eliminate at least 50 of what he describes as 'towers of terror.'
The military action over the past days has reduced multiple high-rise buildings in Gaza City to rubble, citing that Hamas has embedded its surveillance operations within them. The tactical move aims at weakening what Israel perceives as Hamas's last fortified position, urging Palestinian inhabitants to relocate to a designated humanitarian zone in the territory's southern region. Despite these alerts, the evacuation numbers from Gaza City remain insufficient, with around one million residents still in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- evacuation
- Hamas
- Netanyahu
- military
- high-rise
- buildings
- offensive
- surveillance
ALSO READ
Defending the Caribbean: U.S. Military Ramps Up Operations Amid Venezuela Tensions
Netanyahu's Stern Warning to Gaza Residents
Military Maneuvers in Puerto Rico: Defense and Diplomacy Amid Caribbean Tensions
Tensions Escalate as Israel Targets Gaza’s High-Rise Buildings
India's Military Might: CCC's Strategic Rendezvous