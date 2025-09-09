Focus Intensifies on Gaza Evacuation Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The Israeli military has called for a comprehensive evacuation of Gaza City, as it gears up for an expanded military strike in the northern part of the region. This announcement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, representing the first directive for a full evacuation in this recent fighting.

On the same day, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, revealed that the Israeli forces had dismantled 30 high-rise structures in Gaza. The Israeli government accuses Hamas of utilizing these buildings for military purposes, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring intentions to eliminate at least 50 of what he describes as 'towers of terror.'

The military action over the past days has reduced multiple high-rise buildings in Gaza City to rubble, citing that Hamas has embedded its surveillance operations within them. The tactical move aims at weakening what Israel perceives as Hamas's last fortified position, urging Palestinian inhabitants to relocate to a designated humanitarian zone in the territory's southern region. Despite these alerts, the evacuation numbers from Gaza City remain insufficient, with around one million residents still in the area.

