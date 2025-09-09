Vice Presidential Race Heats Up: Cross-Voting Deals a New Twist

Amid growing tensions over the vice-presidential elections, Congress MP Mallu Ravi alleged that factions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are discontent with Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan's candidacy due to his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Ravi asserted that the dissatisfaction may lead to cross-voting, swinging support towards the joint Opposition's candidate, Justice B Sudershan Reddy.

Ravi emphasized that national sentiment favors electing Reddy, known for his commitment to upholding democracy and constitutional values. The Congress leader further criticized parties abstaining from the vote and urged them to join forces in defending the Constitution, citing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate's strong RSS ties as a divisive factor within the NDA.

In a political landscape marked by strategic shifts, Radhakrishnan remains a formidable contender with expected support from 424 MPs, surpassing the 391-vote majority threshold. Meanwhile, Reddy garners backing from 354 MPs. As political alliances unravel and regional parties weigh their options, the vice-presidential race takes on new dimensions of unpredictability and intrigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)