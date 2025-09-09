Left Menu

TDP Predicts Landslide Win for NDA in Vice Presidential Poll

Telugu Desam Party MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu confidently anticipates a significant win for the NDA candidate in the Vice Presidential election, with some opposition MPs expected to cross-vote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key figures were among the first to cast their votes, while NDA's CP Radhakrishnan faces opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

09-09-2025
TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, has expressed strong confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will achieve a decisive victory in the Vice Presidential election. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, he predicted a substantial majority for the ruling coalition, suggesting that some opposition MPs will also support the NDA candidate.

"Our main strategy involves all 18 MPs casting their votes within the first hour," stated the TDP MP. "I am confident of our NDA candidate's victory, and anticipate a majority surpassing 80-100 votes. Cross-voting is expected from certain parties, and some opposition MPs will also back us." Voting began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the first to participate.

As the election unfolds, NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan is vying against joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy. This election follows the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar due to health issues. The counting of votes is scheduled for the evening, after both BJP-led NDA and opposition parties conducted mock polls to ensure caution among their MPs.

NDA candidate Radhakrishnan appears to have a favorable position with 427 MPs supporting him, well above the 391-majority mark. In the Lok Sabha, he is projected to receive 293 votes, with an additional 134 from the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, opposition candidate Reddy has the backing of 354 MPs. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have opted out of participating in the vote, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced a boycott in response to political grievances in Punjab.

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

