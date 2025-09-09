Left Menu

Carnage in Kathmandu: Nepal's Gen Z Takes on Corruption

Anti-corruption demonstrations have erupted in Nepal, with protesters clashing with police despite a curfew. The unrest follows a social media ban by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's government. Young Nepalis, frustrated by corruption and lack of economic opportunities, are leading these demonstrations against the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:47 IST
Carnage in Kathmandu: Nepal's Gen Z Takes on Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Anti-corruption demonstrations rocked Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, on Tuesday as protestors ignored an indefinite curfew. The unrest followed violent protests a day earlier, which resulted in the deaths of 19 people after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets. This violence was sparked by a social media ban imposed by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's government.

The protests mark the most significant unrest in decades for the Himalayan nation, highlighting longstanding political instability and economic uncertainty. Efforts by the government to initiate dialogue have been overshadowed by the anger of the demonstrators, who gathered in front of the Parliament and set fires in the streets. Some politicians' homes were reportedly torched, necessitating military intervention.

Frustration among young Nepalis over perceived governmental corruption and lack of economic prospects has fueled these protests, which have since spread across the country. Neighbors and international communities have called for restraint and peaceful dialogue. Criticism against the social media bans continues, with accusations of an attempt to stifle free speech, a claim the government denies.

TRENDING

1
Grasberg Mine Operations Halted Amid Safety Concerns

Grasberg Mine Operations Halted Amid Safety Concerns

 Global
2
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma trying to divide Assam, alleges CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby in Guwahati.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma trying to divide Assam, alleges CPI(M) general secret...

 India
3
Indian Golfers Take Swing at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Indian Golfers Take Swing at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

 United Arab Emirates
4
Dollar Drops as Market Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Revision

Dollar Drops as Market Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Revision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025