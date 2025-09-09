Carnage in Kathmandu: Nepal's Gen Z Takes on Corruption

Anti-corruption demonstrations rocked Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, on Tuesday as protestors ignored an indefinite curfew. The unrest followed violent protests a day earlier, which resulted in the deaths of 19 people after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets. This violence was sparked by a social media ban imposed by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's government.

The protests mark the most significant unrest in decades for the Himalayan nation, highlighting longstanding political instability and economic uncertainty. Efforts by the government to initiate dialogue have been overshadowed by the anger of the demonstrators, who gathered in front of the Parliament and set fires in the streets. Some politicians' homes were reportedly torched, necessitating military intervention.

Frustration among young Nepalis over perceived governmental corruption and lack of economic prospects has fueled these protests, which have since spread across the country. Neighbors and international communities have called for restraint and peaceful dialogue. Criticism against the social media bans continues, with accusations of an attempt to stifle free speech, a claim the government denies.