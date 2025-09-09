Syrian Leadership Engages with Russian Delegation

A high-ranking Russian delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, was received by the Syrian presidential administration. According to the Interfax news agency, the meeting aimed to solidify relationships between Russia and Syria's new leadership.

The change in Syrian leadership, following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad, a Moscow ally, prompts Russia to reinforce its diplomatic ties with the new administration.

Novak, who is responsible for Russia's energy policies, is leading efforts to re-establish and strengthen these crucial international connections.