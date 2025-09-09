Thaksin Shinawatra's Tumultuous Return: A Political Reckoning

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was incarcerated again on Tuesday following a Supreme Court decision labeling his hospital detention as a tactic to dodge jail time. This is a significant setback for the Shinawatra family, who have shaped Thai politics for the last twenty years.

Thaksin, who left Thailand for 15 years, returned in August 2023 and went to the hospital soon after citing health issues. Despite receiving a reduced sentence and parole, the court has mandated he serve one more year in prison for prolonging his hospital stay unnecessarily.

The 76-year-old's journey has been marked by political upheaval, including the ousting of his daughter, former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, just days ago. Despite setbacks, Thaksin's political impact remains, with suggestions he will continue to influence Thai politics.