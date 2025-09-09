Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra's Tumultuous Return: A Political Reckoning

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been sent back to prison after a court ruled his hospital stay was a ploy to avoid jail. This decision follows his return from self-exile and subsequent hospitalisation. Despite declining influence, Thaksin is expected to remain active in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:23 IST
Thaksin Shinawatra's Tumultuous Return: A Political Reckoning
Thaksin Shinawatra

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was incarcerated again on Tuesday following a Supreme Court decision labeling his hospital detention as a tactic to dodge jail time. This is a significant setback for the Shinawatra family, who have shaped Thai politics for the last twenty years.

Thaksin, who left Thailand for 15 years, returned in August 2023 and went to the hospital soon after citing health issues. Despite receiving a reduced sentence and parole, the court has mandated he serve one more year in prison for prolonging his hospital stay unnecessarily.

The 76-year-old's journey has been marked by political upheaval, including the ousting of his daughter, former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, just days ago. Despite setbacks, Thaksin's political impact remains, with suggestions he will continue to influence Thai politics.

TRENDING

1
Empowering India's Urban Future: The Densification Imperative

Empowering India's Urban Future: The Densification Imperative

 India
2
Jeweller Sentenced for Massive Gold Investment Fraud in Thane

Jeweller Sentenced for Massive Gold Investment Fraud in Thane

 India
3
Londoners Swap Commutes: Bikes, Buses, Boats Amid Tube Strike

Londoners Swap Commutes: Bikes, Buses, Boats Amid Tube Strike

 Global
4
Launch of the Symbiosis–Deakin Global Learning Hub: A New Era in Indo-Australian Educational Collaboration

Launch of the Symbiosis–Deakin Global Learning Hub: A New Era in Indo-Austra...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025