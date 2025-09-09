India Advises Citizens to Defer Nepal Travel Amid Political Unrest
The Indian government has advised its citizens to postpone travel to Nepal following unrest spurred by anti-government protests. Indian nationals in Nepal are urged to stay indoors for safety. Mass protests erupted after social media bans, leading to the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
Amid rising political tensions in Nepal, India has urged its citizens to delay travel plans to the neighboring country until further notice. The advisory comes after large-scale protests triggered Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation on Tuesday.
The unrest stemmed from a controversial ban on social media, prompting demonstrators to attack properties of key political figures, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalize the parliament. Though the ban was lifted Monday night, protests persisted, focusing on corruption and demanding accountability for police actions resulting in 19 deaths.
Indian nationals currently in Nepal are advised to stay indoors. Air India, IndiGo, and Nepal Airlines canceled flights between Delhi and Kathmandu due to the situation. The MEA is providing assistance helplines for affected individuals.
