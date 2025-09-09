High-Stakes Vice Presidential Battle: NDA versus Opposition

The vice presidential elections wrapped up on a bustling Tuesday, witnessing a face-off between NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan and the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy.

Starting at 10 AM, the voting process extended till 5 PM, involving a robust electoral college of 781 members from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The opposition demonstrated united strength with all 315 MPs attending, a record turnout hailed as unprecedented by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.