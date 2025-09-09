Left Menu

High-Stakes Vice Presidential Battle: NDA versus Opposition

The vice presidential elections concluded with NDA's C P Radhakrishnan competing against opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. The electoral college, including 781 members from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, saw full opposition turnout as 315 MPs voted, marking a significant political event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:42 IST
C P Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

The vice presidential elections wrapped up on a bustling Tuesday, witnessing a face-off between NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan and the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy.

Starting at 10 AM, the voting process extended till 5 PM, involving a robust electoral college of 781 members from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The opposition demonstrated united strength with all 315 MPs attending, a record turnout hailed as unprecedented by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

